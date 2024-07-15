Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

