SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $485,301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.37 on Monday, reaching $558.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,567. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $539.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

