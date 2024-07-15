Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPE opened at $13.69 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.
