Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,643.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt L. Kalbfleisch sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,189 shares in the company, valued at $145,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of ANY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 346,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,411. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 72.59% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

