STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $53.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

