STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $47.11

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.11, but opened at $44.48. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 103,395 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.97 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

