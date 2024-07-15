Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ STRR opened at $4.70 on Monday. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts predict that Star Equity will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

