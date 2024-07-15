Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.08. 3,049,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

