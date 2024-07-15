Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Up 5%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.62. Approximately 128,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,221,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,644,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,550,000 after acquiring an additional 202,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

