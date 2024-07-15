STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.1 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

SNVVF opened at $2.94 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

