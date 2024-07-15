Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.83 ($35.69).

Shares of STVN traded down €0.48 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €21.23 ($23.08). 408,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.65 and its 200-day moving average is €26.24. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

