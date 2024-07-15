StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.23 on Monday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
