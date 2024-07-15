StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 2.5 %

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,718,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

