StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Shares of DFS opened at $131.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,265,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

