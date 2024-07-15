StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.67 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
