StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.67 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.