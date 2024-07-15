StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

