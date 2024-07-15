StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.06.

SVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,022.00. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,404 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

