Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Gap Up to $41.36

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $43.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 70,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $770.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

