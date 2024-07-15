Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.04. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 844,796 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $859.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.