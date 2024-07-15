Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.00. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 2,848,812 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 220,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 142.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.