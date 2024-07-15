Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $963.30 and last traded at $919.00. 4,047,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,429,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.96.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $789.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

