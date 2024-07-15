SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,300 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 789,800 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at SurgePays

In related news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,758.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SurgePays news, CFO Anthony George Evers sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $110,367.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,758.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 20,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $63,790.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,688,046 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,540.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $180,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

SurgePays Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $2.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.00. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. SurgePays had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts predict that SurgePays will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

