Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Down 16.4%

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) fell 16.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 96,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,594,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Surgical Innovations Group Stock Down 16.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.53.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.