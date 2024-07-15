Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 42,288 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. 1,234,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.