Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 85,840 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 222.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of BigCommerce worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after purchasing an additional 693,728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 904,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 462,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIGC

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.