Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Autoliv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

