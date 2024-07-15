Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,644,000 after purchasing an additional 949,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 319,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,941. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
