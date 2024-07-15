Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 4,963 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,003.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,204 shares of company stock worth $625,336 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.