Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 234,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Bloom Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after buying an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,678,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 121,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,226. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.80.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

View Our Latest Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.