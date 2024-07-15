Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 126,164 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 126,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Alector at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. 133,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,486. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

