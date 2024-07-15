Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 126,459 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,202,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

STRO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 506,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,721. The stock has a market cap of $345.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

