Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,908 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after acquiring an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ATI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ATI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,974,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ATI by 1,393.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,419,000 after buying an additional 315,506 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATI traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,259. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. ATI’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

