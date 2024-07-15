Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 14,974 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after buying an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in StoneX Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 489,359 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,499,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,868 shares of company stock worth $3,448,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.06. 63,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

