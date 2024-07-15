Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 201,641 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Dropbox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 137,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,427,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,287,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 224,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,971,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $6,437,891. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.93. 472,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

