Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,607 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $53.38. 187,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,984. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

