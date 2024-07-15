Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 53,200 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,825 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $296,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,415.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,899. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

