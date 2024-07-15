Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,238. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

