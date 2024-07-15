Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,589 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,682,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $105,311,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $97,829,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock worth $1,560,038. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.2 %

GWRE stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.12. The company had a trading volume of 213,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

