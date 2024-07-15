Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPG. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $46.01. 252,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $47.20.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

