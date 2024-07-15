Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,612,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $27,770,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,492,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,559,000 after acquiring an additional 521,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $40.44. 153,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,877. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

