Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 108,960 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 312.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beyond Meat Stock Performance
Shares of BYND stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.85. 1,065,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,500. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.56.
Beyond Meat Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
