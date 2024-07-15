Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 343,323 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 343,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chegg by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 78,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Chegg stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.07. 1,872,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

