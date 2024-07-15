Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 197.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,005,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,914,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOR. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. 359,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

