Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,649,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Up 3.2 %

AL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.30. 158,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,855. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.