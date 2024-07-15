Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.18. 4,839,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.