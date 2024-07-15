Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.68 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,571. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

