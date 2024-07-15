Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Woodward Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WWD stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.24. 50,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

