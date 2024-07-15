Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 211,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 353,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 260,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,589. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

