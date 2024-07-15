Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kirby by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:KEX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.21. 62,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,089. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

