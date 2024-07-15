Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,607,000 after buying an additional 103,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.23. 68,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

